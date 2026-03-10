Tension in Hyderabad’s Troop Bazaar after auto driver beaten up

The auto driver was going on the road when five to six people stopped him and started an argument.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 11th March 2026 1:52 am IST
Injured man with blood on face after assault in Hyderabad's Troop Bazaar area. Tension reported following.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Troop Bazaar in Hyderabad’s Koti after a Muslim auto driver was attacked by a group of people on Tuesday night, March 10.

According to the local reports, the auto driver was going on the road when five to six people stopped him and started an argument. Soon, the group allegedly brutally thrashed the man and damaged the auto.

Upon receiving information from passersby, the police reached the spot and took the auto driver to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

A case was being booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the driver, the police said.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 11th March 2026 1:52 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button