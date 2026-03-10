Tension in Hyderabad’s Troop Bazaar after auto driver beaten up

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Troop Bazaar in Hyderabad’s Koti after a Muslim auto driver was attacked by a group of people on Tuesday night, March 10.

According to the local reports, the auto driver was going on the road when five to six people stopped him and started an argument. Soon, the group allegedly brutally thrashed the man and damaged the auto.

Upon receiving information from passersby, the police reached the spot and took the auto driver to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

A case was being booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the driver, the police said.