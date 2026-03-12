Mumbai: In the age of social media, even the smallest moment can quickly turn into a major talking point. Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta recently experienced this first-hand after she became the subject of unexpected pregnancy rumours following her appearance at a wedding reception in Hyderabad.

The 66-year-old actress attended the wedding reception of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, where her photos and videos soon began circulating widely on social media. What initially appeared to be a simple celebrity appearance quickly turned into speculation online, with some users claiming that the actress appeared to have a baby bump.

Is Neena Gupta pregnant? pic.twitter.com/AlCeWzpvlG — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) March 5, 2026

The rumours spread rapidly, with many social media users linking the speculation to Neena Gupta’s memorable role in the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. In the film, the actress played a middle-aged woman who unexpectedly becomes pregnant, a storyline that earned widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

Is this for real? Pregnant at 66!



Seeing news since two days about her pregnancy at the age of 66! Don’t know if it’s real or fake but her tummy doesn’t look normal ! pic.twitter.com/EyX7KWS38s — vedika (@vedikabaisa) March 12, 2026

However, Gupta was quick to put an end to the rumours.

Neena Gupta’s reaction

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the National Award-winning actress addressed the speculation with her trademark sense of humour.

“This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho,” she joked while reacting to the viral rumours. She then clarified that there was no truth behind the claims.

“There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is that the saree material was thick, which made me look bulky at the event,” she explained.

Despite the unnecessary speculation, Neena Gupta chose to view the situation positively. She added that she was amused by the discussions surrounding her supposed pregnancy and felt that the reactions reflected changing social attitudes.

“But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation,” she said.

What she wore for the reception

For the occasion, Neena Gupta wore an elegant ivory outfit designed by her daughter, actress and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Masaba, who also starred in the series Masaba Masaba, is the daughter of Neena Gupta and legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

With her witty response and candid clarification, Neena Gupta once again proved why she remains one of the most admired and outspoken personalities in the Indian entertainment industry.