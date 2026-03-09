On Women’s Day, Hyderabad screening of Kerala Story 2 and ‘love jihad’ lessons

Hyderabad: City-based right-wing organisation, Veer Shivaji Sena, celebrated International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, by holding a special screening of the highly controversial movie, ‘The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond,’ in Venkataramana theatre.

According to President Nitin Nandakar, who sponsored the program, the movie helps Hindu women “educate and create awareness about love jihad.”

“Muslims youth have conned and married Hindu women and ruined their lives,” he opined.

During the movie interval, he addressed the audience and raised Jai Shri Ram slogans. At the end of the movie, the audience switched on the torches of their mobile phones and offered a of what looked like a tribute to women who allegedly were victims of ‘love jihad.’

“We hope in the coming days, more and more Hindu women stand up against the evils of love jihad and give a strong reply to those who try to fool them,” he said.

