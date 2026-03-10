If your Instagram feed feels like it is on a loop of the same three Roastery and True Black corners, it is time for an upgrade.

Hyderabad’s obsession with “Pinterest-perfect” aesthetics and artisanal brews is hitting a fever pitch in 2026, with a new wave of cafes that look as good as their menus taste.

Whether you are chasing the perfect Matcha latte, a quiet nook for your laptop, or a garden escape that feels miles away from the city’s chaos, these newcomers have arrived just in time. Siasat.com has rounded up the 6 hottest cafe openings of 2026 so far, so consider this your official guide to the city’s newest “main character” spots.

New trending cafes in Hyderabad 2026

1. Qaffeine

With its whimsical green-and-white striped facade and scalloped awnings, Qaffeine Bistro in Banjara Hills brings a fresh, “new wave” energy to Hyderabad’s coffee scene. The interiors are anchored by a striking tiger mural, which is a tribute to their signature Baaghini blend, which features beans sourced from six distinct Indian regions. It is a space where heritage-inspired design meets a sophisticated menu; don’t miss the Croissant Experience Platter, the Japanese Chicken Karage, or the dreamy Lavender Tres Leches along with their speciality coffees.

2. Always Sunday

Owned by actress Rashi Singh, Always Sunday in Khajaguda is a masterclass in eclectic, high-energy design. The space is a visual feast, featuring a massive, backlit comic book wall and checkered “mirror-selfie” corners with bold neon signs. The menu is just as daring, successfully blending traditional flavours with modern cafe culture. Standout must-tries include the spicy, crispy Chicken Pepper Fry Benne Dosa, the experimental Avocado Benne Dosa, and their viral Basque Cheesecake with Pistachio Sauce.

3. Du Jour

True to its name, which means “of the day,” this Jubilee Hills gem prides itself on freshness and European-style luxury. The interiors exude “quiet luxury” with marble accents and plush seating, but the real draw is their signature Bunlogues- super flaky, buttery croissant buns that are made daily. While all their flavours are hits, the Lemon Zest, Tiramisu, and Pistachio Raspberry are absolute standouts. Pair these with their rich, velvety Hot Chocolate for a sophisticated afternoon escape that feels like a quick trip to a Parisian salon.

4. Kissa Coffee House

Set inside a converted house in Jubilee Hills, Kissa Coffee House has a warm, story-driven atmosphere with white walls, wooden accents, greenery and multiple seating zones, including community tables and outdoor seating. The menu blends cafe classics with creative dishes such as the Strawberry Spanish Latte, Thecha chicken ham and cheese sourdough sandwich, and gochujang chicken pakora, along with desserts like espresso French toast.

5. Soo

Located in Jubilee Hills, Road No. 66, Soo Coffee & Pickleball combines a cafe with dedicated pickleball courts, tapping into Hyderabad’s growing trend of active hangouts. The space pairs a relaxed cafe lounge with sports facilities, allowing visitors to grab a coffee before or after a game. Alongside speciality beverages and light cafe bites, the venue’s standout feature is its dedicated pickleball courts with lounge areas and changing facilities, making it as much a social sports hub as a coffee spot.

Have you visited these new cafes in Hyderabad yet? Comment below.