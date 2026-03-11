Hyderabad: Every year, Forbes releases some of the most famous and respected rankings in the world. The magazine publishes lists of the richest people, most powerful leaders, and most influential personalities across different fields. Among these, the World’s Billionaires List is one of the most talked-about reports. It shows how much wealth the world’s richest individuals have and how they built their fortunes.

Celebrities enjoy huge popularity across the world. Fans follow their movies, music, sports achievements, and personal lives closely. Over the years, many celebrities have also become successful entrepreneurs. They earn money not only from their main careers but also from business ventures, brand deals, and investments. Because of this, several famous stars have joined the billionaires club.

Forbes List of Richest Celebrity Billionaires

In the 2026 World’s Billionaires List, Forbes found 22 celebrity billionaires with a combined wealth of Rs. Rs 4,44,155 Crores (48.1 billion USD). This number has increased from 18 celebrities worth Rs. 3,60,126 Crores. (39 billion USD) in 2025. The new celebrities who joined the billionaire list this year include Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Roger Federer, Dr. Dre, and James Cameron.

Top 10 Richest Celebrity Billionaires 2026

1. Steven Spielberg

Profession: Film Director

Net Worth: Rs. 65,561 Cr (7.1 billion USD)

2. George Lucas

Profession: Film Director and Producer

Net Worth: Rs. 48,017 Cr (5.2 billion USD)

3. Michael Jordan

Profession: Former Basketball Player and Businessman

Net Worth: Rs. 39,706 Cr (4.3 billion USD)

4. Vince McMahon

Profession: Wrestling Promoter and Business Executive

Net Worth: Rs. 33,242 Cr (3.6 billion USD)

5. Oprah Winfrey

Profession: Television Host and Media Entrepreneur

Net Worth: Rs. 29,549 Cr (3.2 billion USD)

6. Jay-Z

Profession: Rapper and Businessman

Net Worth: Rs. 25,855 Cr (2.8 billion USD)

7. Taylor Swift

Profession: Singer and Songwriter

Net Worth: Rs. 18,468 Cr (2 billion USD)

8. Kim Kardashian

Profession: Reality TV Star and Businesswoman

Net Worth: Rs. 17,545 Cr (1.9 billion USD)

9. Peter Jackson

Profession: Film Director and Producer

Net Worth: Rs. 17,545 Cr (1.9 billion USD)

10. Magic Johnson

Profession: Former Basketball Player and Investor

Net Worth: Rs. 14,774 Cr (1.6 billion USD)

Today, celebrities are not just entertainers. Many of them have built successful businesses and investment portfolios, helping them join the list of the world’s richest people.