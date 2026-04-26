Uppal Ring Road shut for flyover work, commuters to face diversions

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 2:18 pm IST
Aerial view of Uppal Ring Road with diversions and traffic congestion due to flyover construction.

Hyderabad: The Uppal Ring Road has been closed to traffic following the start of flyover construction in the area, with officials putting alternate routes in place for commuters, bus passengers and heavy vehicle operators.

Buses that previously stopped at the Uppal Ring Road bus stand on their way to Hanamkonda will now pull up at a makeshift stop near Nallacheruvu, set up specifically to manage the disruption.

Commuters from the Boduppal side have been asked to head to Nagole by cutting through Bhagayat Layout from the Asian Theatre junction.

Subhan Bakery

Trucks and other heavy vehicles going from Secunderabad to Warangal will have to swing through Nacharam from Habsiguda, make their way to Chengicherla, and pick up the national highway from that point. Small vehicles, officials said, may access the highway from behind Little Flower School.

Anxiety is running high among regular users of what is already one of the most congested stretches in the city. Drivers and daily commuters want to know how long this will go on, but so far, officials have given no indication of when the flyover work is likely to wrap up.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 2:18 pm IST

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