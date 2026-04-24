With the IMD issuing a persistent heatwave forecast for Hyderabad this week, the city feels less like a giant concrete oven. As temperatures in the heart of the city threaten to breach the 44-45 degrees Celsius mark, a plan to run away from the city seems ideal.

So, if you are looking for a literal “breather” from the scorching heat this weekend, it is time to look north, toward the high-altitude sanctuary of the Kerameri Ghats. Considering it is called the “Kashmir of Telangana”, a road trip here seems worth it.

The “Kashmir of Telangana”

Located about 340 km from Hyderabad, in the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, the Kerameri Ghat road is one of the most breathtaking stretches of asphalt in the Deccan. While the rest of the state turns a dusty brown in April, the elevation here preserves a micro-climate that has earned it the nickname “Kashmir of Telangana“

The climb itself is a 6 km adrenaline rush featuring 18 sharp hairpin bends. As your vehicle navigates these “S” curves, the air begins to thin and cool. By the time you reach the summit, the humidity of the city is replaced by a crisp, highland breeze.

From the top, the Sahyadri mountain range unfolds in layers of deep blue and emerald. During the golden hour, the haze of the summer sun creates a “Blue Hill” effect that is incredibly rare in Southern India. It is a landscape that feels more like the Western Ghats or the foothills of the Himalayas than the heart of Telangana.

A heritage of resilience

Beyond the natural beauty, the Kerameri Ghat region is steeped in a history of resistance and tribal pride. These hills were the playground and the battlefield for the legendary Kumuram Bheem, who coined the iconic slogan “Jal, Jungle, Zameen” (Water, Forest, Land).

The history here is not found in dusty books but in the very soil of Jodeghat, the village at the heart of the 1940 Adivasi rebellion. Visiting here adds a layer of depth to your travel. Here, you are not just escaping the heat, you are walking through a landscape that defied an empire.

Things to do at Kerameri Ghat

Located around 7 hours from Hyderabad, Kerameri Ghat is an ideal location if you are planning a 48-hour “heatwave escape”. Here is how you can make the most of your trip:

The golden hour drive: Aim to hit the Kerameri ascent around 5 pm. The temperature drops significantly as the sun sets, and the viewpoints along the 18 loops provide the perfect backdrop for photography.

Visit the Kumuram Bheem Tribal Museum: Located in Jodeghat, this world-class museum is a cool, indoor sanctuary. It features life-sized dioramas and the Haimendorf Gallery, showcasing the life of the Gonds and Kolams.

A taste of the border: Stop at the local dhabas along the Utnoor-Asifabad road. Ask for Jonna Rotte (Jowar Roti) served with country chicken curry or smoky Saoji-style gravies. The spice profile here is a fascinating fusion of Telangana and Maharashtra.

Stargazing: Because of the lack of light pollution and the high altitude, the night sky at Kerameri is a traveller’s dream. If you can find a safe spot to park or a local homestay, the Milky Way is often visible to the naked eye.