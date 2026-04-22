450 number plate violation cases booked in one day in Hyderabad

Fines of Rs 80,000 were also imposed on offenders.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2026 9:28 am IST|   Updated: 22nd April 2026 10:15 am IST
Number plate violation in Hyderabad
Number plate violation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic police booked as many as 450 number plate violation cases in a single day on Tuesday, April 21, in the Trimulgherry and Malkajgiri divisions.

During the drive, authorities imposed fines of Rs 80,000 on violators. In addition, 66 repeat offenders were charge-sheeted for court action.

The special drive was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic-I K Rahul Reddy.  

Subhan Bakery

Officials said the drive focused on ensuring that all vehicles follow standard number plate rules.

As per regulations, number plates must be in a standard format, clearly visible and approved by the government.

High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are mandatory wherever applicable. Vehicle owners must also ensure the correct font, size, spacing and proper placement of number plates.

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The traffic police warned that the use of fancy fonts, stickers, symbols or names on number plates is a violation. Any tampering or hiding of digits is also not allowed.

Authorities further stated that number plates covered with mud, frames, or accessories can also attract penalties.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2026 9:28 am IST|   Updated: 22nd April 2026 10:15 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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