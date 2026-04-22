450 number plate violation cases booked in one day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic police booked as many as 450 number plate violation cases in a single day on Tuesday, April 21, in the Trimulgherry and Malkajgiri divisions.

During the drive, authorities imposed fines of Rs 80,000 on violators. In addition, 66 repeat offenders were charge-sheeted for court action.

The special drive was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic-I K Rahul Reddy.

Officials said the drive focused on ensuring that all vehicles follow standard number plate rules.

As per regulations, number plates must be in a standard format, clearly visible and approved by the government.

High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are mandatory wherever applicable. Vehicle owners must also ensure the correct font, size, spacing and proper placement of number plates.

The traffic police warned that the use of fancy fonts, stickers, symbols or names on number plates is a violation. Any tampering or hiding of digits is also not allowed.

Authorities further stated that number plates covered with mud, frames, or accessories can also attract penalties.