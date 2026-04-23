Muslim children should be killed, says Kashmiri Pandit during livestream

When asked if they also support the same ideology of wiping out Muslims, whether they are children or women, the Kashmiri Pandit said, "Of course we do."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 8:48 pm IST
Screengrab from the livestream conversation
Screengrab from the livestream conversation

A Kashmiri Pandit woman, who claimed her support for Israel, said she believes that all Muslim children and women should be killed during a livestream conversation.

On the livestream platform Kick, a Pakistani user with the handle @Janjuatalks was on a call with two Indian women, one of them who identified as a Kashmiri Pandit and the other as a Muslim.

The user began the conversation under the pretext of being an Israeli citizen. The two women extended their support to the country and said India is with Israel when the user shared how he receives hate for wanting to “eliminate all the Muslims in the world.”

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When asked if they also support the same ideology of wiping out Muslims, whether they are children or women, the Kashmiri Pandit said, “Of course we do.”

“We just can’t do it,” she added after he asked, “Why can’t you just throw them (Muslims) out?”

The Kashmiri Pandit revealed that her friend sitting beside her is Muslim and her name is Farheen. “You have a Muslim friend, and you support their killing. Isn’t that hypocritical?” the host asked.

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She agreed with the statement, saying that while she supports the killing of Muslims, her friend does not.

Hum logo ko shuru se maara gaya hai toh hamari soch isliye aisi hai (We have been targeted from the start, that is why our mindset is the way it is),” she said.

She backtracked on her earlier statement and said not all Muslims should be killed for the atrocities committed against Kashmiri Pandits. However, there are some with “jihadi mindset.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 8:48 pm IST

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