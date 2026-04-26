Mukesh, Kishore, Rafi, Lata, Asha… the golden greats are gone, their songs play on

New Delhi: Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar in fluffy clouds welcoming Asha Bhosle into heaven. The AI-generated meme came with the pang of realisation for generations of music lovers – the golden quintet is now forever framed in remembrance.

It has been two weeks since Bhosle’s death at the age of 92. The world of music she left behind continues to play on, as it has for decades and as it will for the decades that stretch ahead.

With Bhosle’s death, the last of the greats has gone. A page has turned in the history of Indian popular music, a chapter that opened with the early days of India’s independence – and even earlier – has closed.

“Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar”, “Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra”, “Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan”, “Awara Hoon”, “Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya”, “Lag Ja Gale”, “In Aankhon Ki Masti”, “Chura Liya”, “Dil Cheez” and “Mera Kuchh Saaman”… The many thousands of songs from the golden five will pass from one generation to another like heirlooms, but with no new additions.

“The era has come to an end with the passing of Asha ji. These artists never considered singing as their job. It was their passion and they gave it their all… The generation after them has not been able to create that same kind of great music because cinema has changed and OTT has arrived,” lyricist Sameer told PTI.

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In an interview to PTI on her 90th birthday, Bhosle called herself ‘the Last Mughal’. And she was not off the mark. The Mangeshkar sisters did rule the industry like true queens.

“It feels good when people love our songs, even out of India and within. It is because some of the old songs were very well written, well composed and well sung. All the singers would sing so well, be it Mohammed Rafi sahab, Kishore, Mukesh ji, and others. ‘Abhi, sab khali ho gaya hai’ (Today, it feels empty),” she recalled.

The singer said she once contemplated a concert with Lata Mangeshkar, titled “The Last Mughal”.

“I just said like that because Didi (Mangeshkar) had said we both sisters will do a show and we will call it ‘Last Mughal’. That thing was playing in my head; hence this came out. I didn’t mean to say that ‘I’m a maharani or I’m great’, what I meant is I know the industry closely for many years,” she said at the time.

Lata Mangeshkar died in February 2022.

Many singers, lyricists, cinema and music critics are of the view that it is impossible to have a career like the five greats.

Singer Madhushree, known for hits such as “Tumhe Aaj Maine Jo Dekha” and “Kabhi Neem Neem”, agreed with Mughals analogy.

“She, along with Lata ji, Rafi Sahab, Mukesh Sahab, and Kishore Da, truly represented the last of the ‘Mughals’ of that unmatched golden era of Indian music.

“They were fortunate to work with extraordinary lyricists, visionary music directors, and passionate producers who together created magic that remains timeless. That combination of talent, poetry, melody, and soul is very rare to find today,” she said.

According to music critic Rajiv Vijaykar, the five great singing stars had voices that could match with all actors.

“They were in their own league… Youngsters today are still singing Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore, Udit (Narayan) and (Kumar) Sanu songs on reality shows. They are not singing beyond Sonu Nigam and Shreya. That spark is missing completely,” he said.

Bhosle’s career, which started when she was just 10 and went on for some eight decades, is testimony to how a great artist can ride the highest crests and deepest troughs through dint of talent and discipline.

She held a Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history with 11,000 plus songs in over 20 Indian languages since 1947, singing for Madhubala, Sadhna and Tanuja to Urmila Matondkar and Tanuja’s daughter Kajol.

It’s a remarkable career that came despite the overwhelming popularity of Lata, her elder sister and an already established star. The fact that Asha managed to stand out on her own is no small feat.

“She was a powerful singer whose knowledge of both classical and Western music was incredible. I’ve been in the industry for 40 years, as have Alka (Yagnik) Ji and Kavita (Krishnamurthi) Ji, but the singers of today may not have a career as long as Asha and Lata ji, or even half of theirs,” singer Kumar Sanu told PTI.

The singer, who collaborated with Asha on a number of hits in the 90s including “Tumhari Nazron Mein Humne Dekha”, “Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho”, “Mujhko To Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai”, said he feels lucky to have worked with her.

“Asha Ji worked until the very end, collaborating with composers and singers across various generations. We are still here and willing to lend our voices, but there aren’t enough exciting opportunities that do justice to the legacy we’ve created,” he said.

According to film historian, author and archivist S M M Ausaja, Asha was the last of the legends to leave.

“There’s no one half as good as her. Most of the singers today don’t have any clue about raga and traditional way of singing, besides they don’t have knowledge about Hindustani music, especially Urdu diction was impeccable in both the Mangeshkar sisters,” Ausaja said.

Ausaja believes the connection that the listeners had with their favourite artists was deeper, as music was not just a medium of entertainment.

“These people were rooted to traditional music, the composers had a history of Indian classical music, besides there was poetry in those lyrics, the poetry enhances the music. Hence, the songs were masterpieces, which are long lasting and are being redone today. Today’s music is a mixture, it has no soul, today there’s no poetry left. There’s a dearth of creativity,” he said.

Madhushree disagreed.

“The new generation of lyricists, music directors, and singers are creating some beautiful work too in their own way and for their own time. The music industry is still capable of creating songs that could be remembered for 50+ years but it will look (and sound) very different.

“Everything today moves much faster. Attention spans are shorter, consumption is instant via streaming, and songs often hook listeners in the first 10-15 seconds or they get skipped. That doesn’t mean depth or longevity is impossible, it just means the path to enduring relevance has changed,” she said.