Hyderabad: Looking for a fun summer outing without spending hours in the harsh Hyderabad sun? This May, the city is getting its first-ever Art Flea Market, offering the perfect mix of creativity, music, food and relaxing weekend vibes. “Art Gully: A Curated Art & Culture Flea” promises a full day where visitors can shop, create, eat, listen to live music and simply enjoy a refreshing break from routine city life.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 3, at Tavaro Resorts, Kokapet, Hyderabad, from 11 AM to 10 PM. Designed as a lively lifestyle experience, it is already creating excitement among young people, families and art lovers across the city.

Tickets and Venue Details

Tickets for Art Gully start from Rs 409 onwards and are available on BookMyShow. Visitors can enjoy contactless ticketing and fast-track entry through M-ticket access, making the experience smooth and convenient.

Tavaro Resorts in Kokapet provides the perfect venue for such an event with its open spaces, greenery and peaceful atmosphere. The venue will feature picnic-style corners, creative setups and beautiful sunset views, adding charm to the entire experience.

What Hyderabad Can Expect

Art Gully promises much more than just shopping. Visitors can explore over 50 artisan stalls featuring handmade products, fashion, accessories, artwork, home décor items and unique souvenirs created by talented local artists and small businesses.

For those who love hands-on fun, there will be more than 30 DIY art experiences where people can paint, draw, design and create their own artwork. Interactive booths and an exciting art playground will make the event enjoyable for both children and adults.

Special art installations, colourful décor corners and creative displays across the venue will make every part of the flea market visually stunning and highly Instagram-worthy.

Fun Zones and Sunset Magic

The flea market will also feature a bright neon zone, relaxing picnic setups and a unique “Exchange Your Secrets” booth that has already created excitement online. Visitors can pause, chill and enjoy laid-back sundowner vibes while exploring food stalls serving delicious snacks, desserts and refreshing drinks.

One of the biggest highlights of the evening will be the dreamy mass balloon release planned at sunset, creating a magical and memorable moment for everyone present.

Live Music and Performances

The entertainment lineup includes live performances by Surprise Act, Tranquil, Poorvak, Mr. Beatlust, Jaedyn and Yogi. The Jam Room will also host an exclusive Bollywood live jamming session from 5:30 PM to 7 PM, where visitors can enjoy popular songs and sing along.

With art, music, food and unforgettable experiences, Art Gully is all set to become Hyderabad’s most talked-about lifestyle event this summer.