Hyderabad: Moosarambagh Bridge, Nalgonda flyover near completion

Once opened to traffic, the Nalgonda Flyover is expected to provide major relief to commuters travelling through several busy areas.

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Group of people walking on a construction site near Hyderabad’s Moosarambagh Bridge.
GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan inspects ongoing works at the Moosarambagh Bridge and Nalgonda Flyover

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan inspected the ongoing works at the Moosarambagh bridge on Sunday, August 30.

During the inspection, Karnan directed officials to keep all necessary arrangements ready for the Moosarambagh bridge’s inauguration.

Nalgonda flyover work nearing completion

The main structure of the Nalgonda flyover has also been completed.

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The GHMC Commissioner instructed officials to finish the A4 up-ramp. He also directed them to complete the A3 side ramp towards Champapet within two to three days.

The completion of these remaining works will clear the way for the flyover’s inauguration.

Once opened to traffic, the Nalgonda flyover is expected to provide major relief to commuters travelling through several busy areas.

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The flyover will benefit traffic movement through Chanchalguda, Saidabad, Santosh Nagar, IS Sadan, Owaisi Hospital, Kanchan Bagh, Champapet and Sagar Road.

The completion of both projects is expected to strengthen connectivity and improve traffic movement in these parts of Hyderabad.

About the Nalgonda flyover

The 2.5-km-long Nalgonda steel flyover will link Chanchalguda, Saidabad and Santoshnagar.

The four-lane, bi-directional steel flyover, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 620 crore, begins at Chanchalguda and terminates at Santoshnagar. The project includes a main ramp near Yadagiri Theatre at Santoshnagar, an up-ramp at Saidabad and a down-ramp at IS Sadan.

According to officials, once opened to traffic, the flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time and ease chronic traffic congestion in several south Hyderabad localities, including Malakpet, Saidabad, Dhobighat, Champapet and Karmanghat.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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