Hyderabad’s Nalgonda steel flyover nears completion

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan inspected the project site along with the Chief Engineer and senior engineering officials to review the progress of the remaining works.

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Nalgonda steel flyover
Nalgonda steel flyover

Hyderabad: The 2.5-km-long Nalgonda steel flyover linking Chanchalguda, Saidabad and Santoshnagar is targeted for completion by the first week of August, with the project now entering its final stages of finishing work.

On Wednesday, July 8, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan inspected the project site along with the Chief Engineer and senior engineering officials to review the progress of the remaining works. During the inspection, he assessed all pending works and directed officials to expedite construction to ensure the flyover is completed within the stipulated timeline. He instructed engineering teams to maintain the pace of work and remove any bottlenecks.

The four-lane, bi-directional steel flyover, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 620 crore, begins at Chanchalguda and terminates at Santoshnagar. The project includes a main ramp near Yadagiri Theatre at Santoshnagar, an up-ramp at Saidabad and a down-ramp at I.S. Sadan.

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According to officials, once opened to traffic, the flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time and ease chronic traffic congestion in several South Hyderabad localities, including Malakpet, Saidabad, Dhobighat, Champapet and Karmanghat.

Joint inspections by the Hyderabad Traffic Police and the GHMC have indicated that the project is nearing completion. Following earlier safety concerns during construction, the executing agencies and the GHMC have strengthened on-site safety measures by installing protective safety nets and barricades and ensuring that workers use mandatory protective gear.

The flyover is expected to become a major traffic relief corridor for South Hyderabad, improving connectivity between Chanchalguda, Saidabad and Santoshnagar.

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