Komatireddy sets 1-yr target for LB Nagar double-decker flyover

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday, July 7, said the state government will invite tenders for the proposed LB Nagar-Hayatnagar double-decker flyover and begin construction within a year.

The minister also announced that tenders would be floated next month for the proposed six-lane highway with a two-lane service road connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The project is estimated to cost Rs 10,410 crore.

Foundation stone for 4 HAM roads laid

Earlier in the day, Venkat Reddy laid the foundation stone for modern four-lane road works worth Rs 338 crore to be taken up under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in the Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal and Malkajgiri Assembly constituencies. The foundation ceremony was held at Thorrur in Ranga Reddy district.

Addressing a meeting chaired by Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Rangareddy, the minister said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been prepared for a greenfield road planned as part of the Future City project. He added that a DPR had also been readied for a parallel bullet train corridor.

Venkat Reddy directed officials to prepare a proposal worth an additional Rs 100 crore for three more road projects in the Ibrahimpatnam constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Kiran Kumar Reddy said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, was giving high priority to the education and healthcare sectors.

MPs Eatala Rajender and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLCs AVN Reddy and Shankar Naik, State Roads Development Corporation Chairman Malreddy Ram Reddy, Gaddiannaram Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Chiluka Madhusudhan Reddy, TUFIDC Chairman Challa Narasimha Reddy and other public representatives attended the event.