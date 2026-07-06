As heavy monsoon showers continue to lash Maharashtra, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory has recorded nearly 676 mm of rainfall since July 1, bringing waterfalls back to life and turning the Western Ghats into a lush green paradise.

This is the perfect season to experience the region’s breathtaking beauty, and Andharban Trek near Pune is among its biggest attractions. However, before planning your trip, always check the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather alerts and local advisories, as heavy rainfall can make trekking unsafe due to slippery trails, overflowing streams and poor visibility.

A magical walk through the rainforest

Located in the Sahyadri mountain range near Pune, Andharban gets its name from the Marathi words andhar (dark) and ban (forest). The dense canopy of towering trees blocks much of the sunlight, creating a cool, shaded trail even during the day.

Unlike most trekking destinations that involve climbing to a mountain peak, Andharban is a unique 13-km downhill rainforest trek. During the monsoon, every step takes visitors through thick forests, moss-covered rocks, sparkling streams and countless seasonal waterfalls.

Mist drifts through the valleys while colourful wildflowers bloom along the trail, creating postcard-worthy views at every turn.

Trekkers are also rewarded with spectacular views of the Kundalika Valley, making the journey just as memorable as the destination.

Height and trek details

The trek begins near Pimpri village in the Tamhini Ghat region at an elevation of 2,160 feet (658 metres) above sea level and ends near the backwaters of Bhira Dam in Raigad district.

It covers around 13 km and usually takes 5 to 7 hours to complete.

Rated easy to moderate, the trek is suitable for beginners as well as experienced trekkers with a reasonable level of fitness. Since it is mostly downhill, it is considered one of the most enjoyable rainforest treks in Maharashtra.

How to travel from Hyderabad

Distance: Around 560 km

By flight: Direct flight to Pune (about 1 hour 20 minutes), followed by a 70-km taxi ride to the starting point.

By train: Hyderabad to Pune in 10-12 hours, then hire a taxi.

By road: Around 10-11 hours by car.

Several trekking groups also organise weekend trips from Pune, making it convenient for first-time visitors.

Visitor guidelines

To protect the fragile forest ecosystem, only 700 trekkers are allowed each day and online registration is mandatory. Entry is permitted only for visitors aged 16 years and above, and trekking must be done with a Forest Department-approved guide.

Carry a valid government ID and download your booking confirmation before reaching the forest, as mobile network coverage is limited near the entry point.

Tips for trekkers

Wear waterproof trekking shoes with a good grip.

Carry a raincoat or poncho instead of an umbrella.

Keep drinking water, light snacks and a small first-aid kit.

Store your phone and valuables in waterproof pouches.

Avoid littering and help preserve the rainforest.

Follow your guide’s instructions and stay on the marked trail.

Start early to enjoy pleasant weather and complete the trek safely.

Best time to visit

The best time to visit is July to September, when the monsoon transforms the forest into a spectacular green paradise. Waterfalls flow at full strength, mist blankets the hills and the cool weather makes the trek even more enjoyable.

For Hyderabad travellers looking to escape the city’s hustle, Andharban offers the perfect monsoon adventure.

Surrounded by lush rainforest, cascading waterfalls, fresh mountain air and breathtaking valley views, this hidden gem in the Western Ghats promises an unforgettable experience for nature lovers, photographers and trekking enthusiasts alike.