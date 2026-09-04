Khajaguda hit-and-run: Police move to cancel Sandeep Sai licence

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have sought the cancellation of the driving licence of 23-year-old B Shiva Sandeep Sai Anand, son of art director and TTD board member Anand Sai, in connection with a hit-and-run case in Khajaguda which led to the death of a 31-year-old.

Another person was seriously injured in the accident. Madhapur ACP Sridhar has written to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials, seeking cancellation of Sandeep’s driving licence.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man dies after being hit by car twice in one night

Police are also waiting for a forensic report after Sai’s blood samples tested negative for drugs in the preliminary test.

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Khajaguda accident

On August 31, the accident occurred at 4.30 am on the road connecting Nanakramguda Outer Ring Road Rotary and Khajaguda, opposite Ankura Hospital.

According to the Raidurgam police, Nanda Kishor Kumar Ray, a native of Bihar and a helper at the Shah Ghouse Hotel in Raidurg, was crossing the road when he was allegedly hit by an Innova Crysta travelling from the ORR Rotary towards Khajaguda.

The car driver, identified as 21-year-old Zaid Shah Qadri, stopped and tried to help the injured pedestrian.

Another person, identified as Syed Amer Hussain, also stopped to assist them when they were hit by another car, which fled the scene soon after.

Ray was grievously injured and died on the spot, while Qadri sustained a fracture to his right leg and other injuries. He was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli. Police said Hussain escaped unhurt. During the investigation, police verified the closed-circuit television cameras on the Khajaguda-Financial District stretch and traced the vehicle involved in the subsequent collision to Sandeep.

The vehicle was a Mahindra XUV electric car. Police seized it and took Sandeep into custody on September 1.

According to reports, the investigation revealed that the car did not have a number plate. Investigators used the vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers, along with CCTV footage, to establish its identity.