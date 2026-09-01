Hyderabad: Man dies after being hit by car twice in one night

Hyderabad: A man died after getting into a road accident twice in one night in Khajaguda on Monday, August 31, even as his identity is yet to be established.

According to a report in The Times of India, a 35-year-old man was crossing the road at Khajaguda when an SUV hit him. The driver, a 21-year-old law student, Zaydshah Kadri, took the injured man and put him in his car.

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At this time, another car came and hit Kadri’s car at high speed, resulting in the death of the injured man. Kadri also suffered a fracture to his right leg and was shifted to a hospital in Gachibowli.

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The second car driver allegedly fled from the spot. A case of causing death by negligence has been registered at Raidurgam Police Station.