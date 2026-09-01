Hyderabad: Man dies after being hit by car twice in one night

A 35-year-old man was crossing the road at Khajaguda when an SUV hit him.

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Damaged white car after a collision on the road in Hyderabad.
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Hyderabad: A man died after getting into a road accident twice in one night in Khajaguda on Monday, August 31, even as his identity is yet to be established.

According to a report in The Times of India, a 35-year-old man was crossing the road at Khajaguda when an SUV hit him. The driver, a 21-year-old law student, Zaydshah Kadri, took the injured man and put him in his car.

At this time, another car came and hit Kadri’s car at high speed, resulting in the death of the injured man. Kadri also suffered a fracture to his right leg and was shifted to a hospital in Gachibowli.

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The second car driver allegedly fled from the spot. A case of causing death by negligence has been registered at Raidurgam Police Station.

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