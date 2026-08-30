AP man run over during car puja in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A ritual of offering prayers to new vehicles turned fatal for a 70-year-old man in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Thursday, August 27.

The victim, T Ramachandra Rao, a native of Andhra Pradesh, and his nephew, L Sai Kumar, along with a few other relatives, visited the Peddama Temple to pray for Kumar’s new Ertiga car. Following the puja, the priest asked Kumar to move the car forward for the remaining rituals.

Kumar was new to driving and pressed the accelerator too hard, and the car hit Rao, who was standing ahead of it. Rao suffered a head injury in the accident and the family rushed him to a private hospital in Gachibowli, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jubilee Hills Sub-Inspector Lingam said that a complaint was filed on Saturday, August 29. “The accident occurred on Thursday evening and a case of death due to negligent driving has been registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS),” he added.