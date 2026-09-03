Mujahid Alam Khan granted bail in Hyderabad advocate murder case

Mahboob Alam Khan, had been granted bail by the Nampally court on August 13.

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Hyderabad: Congress expels Mujahid Alam Khan after arrest in advocate murder case
Mujahid Alam Khan

Hyderabad: All accused in the murder of advocate Khaja Moizuddin, including Mujahid Alam Khan, have been granted bail, sources told Siasat.com.

Mujahid Alam Khan is the prime accused in the case. His father, Mahboob Alam Khan, was granted bail by the Nampally court on August 13.

Advocate killed in accident

Khaja Moizuddin succumbed to injuries after being critically injured in a suspected murder at Nampally in Hyderabad on May 23.

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The incident occurred when Moizuddin stepped out of his residence and was about to enter the driver’s seat of his car. At that moment, an SUV allegedly came at high speed and rammed into him.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Later, Hyderabad Police arrested seven accused, including Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahboob Alam Khan, for allegedly planning the murder over Waqf property disputes.

Advocate killed in accident

The advocate succumbed to injuries after being critically injured in a suspected murder at Nampally in Hyderabad on May 23.

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The incident occurred when Moizuddin stepped out of his residence and was about to enter the driver’s seat of his car. At that moment, an SUV allegedly came at high speed and rammed into him.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Later, Hyderabad Police arrested seven accused, including Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahboob Alam Khan, for allegedly planning the murder over Waqf property disputes.

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