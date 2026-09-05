Mumbai: Just one day left for Bigg Boss 20 to premiere, and the excitement among fans is reaching an all-time high. Hosted by Salman Khan, the much-awaited reality show is set to premiere on September 6, and the superstar has already begun shooting for the upcoming season in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, several videos from the Bigg Boss 20 sets have started going viral on social media, adding to the anticipation surrounding the grand premiere. Amid the growing buzz, a list of 18 confirmed contestants has surfaced online, featuring a mix of television actors, digital creators, reality-show personalities, sports stars and regional cinema names.

Well, looks like Bigg Boss 20 is going to have one of the most diverse contestant line-ups yet.

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Bigg Boss 20 confirmed contestants

1. Mary Kom

One of the biggest names on the reported list is Olympic medal-winning boxer Mary Kom. Known for her discipline, determination and never-give-up attitude, the sporting icon could bring a completely different energy to the Bigg Boss house. Her presence would also add a strong sporting representation to the season.

2. Kanika Mann

Television actress Kanika Mann is another popular name entering the show. She has appeared in popular shows including Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Naagin. Known for her glamorous screen presence, viewers could get to see a more competitive and unfiltered side of the actress inside the Bigg Boss house.

3. Aasif Khan

Best known for his work in Panchayat, actor Aasif Khan is also said to be part of Bigg Boss 20. His understated personality and sense of humour could make him an interesting contestant, particularly in a house filled with more outspoken personalities.

4. Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri cinema star Amrapali Dubey could bring a strong regional connect to the reality show. With a massive fan following in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, her entry is all set to give Bigg Boss 20 an additional regional flavour.

5. Arishfa Khan

Digital creator Arishfa Khan is another contestant to watch out for this season. She has built a huge following on social media, with reports claiming that she has around 29 million Instagram followers. Her massive digital fan base could make her one of the most talked-about young contestants of the season.

6. Mahhi Vij

Television actress Mahhi Vij is also on the Bigg Boss 20 contestant list. A familiar face among television viewers, Mahhi’s years of experience in the industry and mature personality could give her an advantage when it comes to handling the intense dynamics of the Bigg Boss house.

7. Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu

Reality-show personality Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is going to be one of the more competitive contestants this season. He is associated with reality shows including MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross and Splitsvilla. He has also reportedly won multiple reality shows, including Maa Hai Naa. His aggressive and competitive personality could make him a potential source of drama inside the house.

8. Isha Rikhi

Actress Isha Rikhi has been among the names generating considerable buzz ahead of the season. Her personal life has also been the subject of media attention, which could add another layer of curiosity around her Bigg Boss entry. With her personality and industry experience, viewers will be keen to see how she navigates the reality-show format.

9. Aman Gandhi

Television actor Aman Gandhi is another name on the list. He has been associated with shows including Naagin 3, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. His familiarity with the television industry could help him connect with the show’s core TV audience.

10. Uditi Singh

Uditi Singh has also been linked to the upcoming season and is among the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. Her name has attracted additional attention due to reports linking her with actor Karan Wahi. Her entry could therefore generate considerable curiosity among viewers from the very beginning.

11. Yung Dsa

Rapper and digital personality Yung Dsa could add a youthful and musical dimension to the show. With his music background and outspoken persona, he could bring a different kind of energy to the Bigg Boss house and potentially connect strongly with younger viewers.

12. Riti Tiwari

Riti Tiwari, who is known as a singer, songwriter and composer, is another contestant. She is also the daughter of actor-singer Manoj Tiwari. A Bigg Boss appearance could mark a significant reality-show debut for her and introduce her to an even wider television audience.

13. Love Gill

Punjabi entertainment personality Love Gill is also part of the line-up. With her association with the Punjabi entertainment industry, her entry could give Bigg Boss 20 a strong Punjabi audience connect.

14. Rhiya Yadav aka Rhiya Ahir

The list also includes Rhiya Yadav, whose name has emerged as one of the more unconventional entries this season. She came into the spotlight during a protest and was later associated with a public-voting entry race alongside Love Gill. Her journey could make her an interesting contestant to follow inside the house.

15. Qazi Touqeer

Singer Qazi Touqeer is all set to enter Bigg Boss 20. Known for his work in the entertainment space, his entry could bring a fresh personality and a different dynamic to the reality show.

16. Rohed Khan

Rohed Khan is another name confirmed for Bigg Boss 20. While he may be a relatively less familiar face to some television viewers, his participation could help him gain wider recognition through the reality show.

17. Khushi Dubey

Khushi Dubey, known for her work in television, is another confirmed contestant on the Bigg Boss 20 list. With experience in the Hindi TV industry, her presence could appeal strongly to the show’s television audience and make her one of the contestants to watch out for.

18. Faissal Khan

Actor and Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan is set to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

With Salman Khan returning as host and the premiere just around the corner, the biggest question now is, who among these 14 contestants will emerge as the audience favourite, who will create the most drama and, ultimately, who will lift the Bigg Boss 20 trophy?

The answers will begin unfolding when Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6.