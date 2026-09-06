Bigg Boss Telugu 10 full and final list: 16 contestants enter

Hyderabad: The suspense surrounding the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 lineup has finally ended. A total of 16 contestants, including film actors, television stars, comedians, digital creators and commoners, have reportedly entered the house.

The lineup consists of 10 celebrities and six contestants from Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. Here is everything you need to know about the participants.

1. Krishnudu

Krishnudu, whose real name is Alluri Krishna, is a familiar face in Telugu cinema. He rose to fame as a lead actor with Vinayakudu and later appeared in films including Village Lo Vinayakudu and Ala Modalaindi. His natural comic timing and relatable screen presence could help him connect with viewers.

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2. Temper Vamsi

Temper Vamsi is known for playing supporting and negative characters in Telugu films. He earned the “Temper” tag following his appearance in the Jr NTR-starrer. He has also appeared in films such as Bharat Ane Nenu, Saaho, Pushpa: The Rise, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Double iSmart.

3. Varshini Sounderajan

Varshini Sounderajan is an actress, model and television presenter. She became popular through the web series Pelli Gola and later hosted several television programmes. With her experience in reality and entertainment shows, Varshini is already among the season’s most recognisable contestants.

4. Debjani Modak

Debjani Modak is a Kolkata-born actress who has worked across Bengali, Tamil and Telugu television. She is known for serials including Rasathi, Vaanathai Pola and Ennenno Janmala Bandham. Her entry is expected to attract television viewers from multiple regions.

5. Auto Ram Prasad

Ram Prasad, popularly called Auto Ram Prasad, rose to fame through the comedy show Jabardasth. Apart from performing, he has also worked as a comedy writer and team leader. His punchlines and chemistry with fellow comedians helped him build a loyal following among Telugu audiences.

6. Potti Naresh

Naresh is another popular comedian associated with Jabardasth. Despite his short stature, he made a name for himself with his energetic performances, quick responses and fearless comedy. His combination with Ram Prasad could bring plenty of humour as well as competition inside the house.

7. Sudheer Reddy

Sudheer Reddy is an anchor, digital creator and social media personality. He has built an online following through his videos and interactions with celebrities. However, Bigg Boss will place him in a completely different environment where his personality will be tested beyond the edited world of social media.

8. Adith Eswaran

Adith Eswaran, also known to audiences as Adith Arun and Thrigun, is an actor who has worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema. He made his debut with Katha and later appeared in projects such as Chennai Love Story. His calm personality could make him an interesting player once the pressure inside the house begins to rise.

9. Chaithra Rai

Chaithra Rai is a television actress who has worked in both Kannada and Telugu serials. She became a familiar household name through shows such as Radha Ramana. Her years of experience in daily television have earned her a strong following, especially among family audiences.

10. Mukesh Gowda

Mukesh Gowda is a Mysuru-born television actor and former model. Telugu viewers know him best as Rishi from Guppedantha Manasu, while Kannada audiences recognise him for playing Harsha in Kannadathi. His popularity among television viewers makes him one of the contestants to watch this season.

11. Singer Jhansi

Gundeboina Jhansi is a folk singer who entered the competition through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. Coming from a humble background, she impressed the judges and viewers with her confidence and determination. She eventually won the coveted ticket and became the first commoner to secure a place in the main house.

12. Charan Mahadev

Charan Mahadev, popularly known as RJ Charan, is a radio jockey and one of the contestants selected from Agnipariksha. His communication skills and outspoken personality helped him remain noticeable during the selection programme. The house will test whether he can use the same qualities to form strong alliances.

13. Rohit Naidu Patnam

Rohit Naidu emerged as one of the strongest and most popular participants during Agnipariksha. His performances in the tasks and support from viewers kept him ahead in the voting trends. He will now have to prove whether that early popularity can survive the politics of the main house.

14. Shalini Patel

Shalini Patel is a model who grabbed attention during Agnipariksha with her bold personality. She was vocal about her opinions and did not hesitate to confront the other contestants. That outspoken nature could either make her a powerful player or place her at the centre of the season’s first major fights.

15. Srishti Vyakaranam

Shiva Srishti Vyakaranam comes from a modelling and acting background and reportedly won the Miss India Andhra Pradesh title in 2017. She was among the notable faces of Agnipariksha and managed to secure a place in the main show. Bigg Boss will offer her a much larger platform to introduce herself to Telugu audiences.

16. Aman Masud

Aman Masud is an actor and model who participated in Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. He remained one of the most-discussed contestants during the selection stage and also performed strongly in the voting trends. His confidence and existing equations with the commoner contestants could influence the game from the opening week.

With comedians, actors, television heartthrobs and six hungry commoners under one roof, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has assembled a lineup with plenty of scope for clashes, friendships and unexpected rivalries. The real game, however, will begin only after the contestants drop their public images and reveal their true personalities inside the house.