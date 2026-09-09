1980s photo prompt ChatGPT trends on Instagram: How to try it

You can also personalise the prompt by asking for a retro Bollywood poster, vintage family album, disco-era portrait or classic 1980s magazine shoot

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Three stylish 1980s fashion photos featuring vibrant colours and bold hairstyles.
1980s trend on Instagram

Hyderabad: Instagram is suddenly looking like it travelled back four decades. From big hair and retro outfits to grainy studio portraits, the 1980s photo trend is taking over social media, with people using ChatGPT to turn their modern pictures into vintage-looking portraits.

The trend is also gaining attention on Google, with users searching for “1980s photo prompt ChatGPT” to recreate the popular retro aesthetic.

What is the 1980s ChatGPT photo trend?

The idea is simple. Users upload a photo to ChatGPT and use an AI image prompt asking it to transform their look into an authentic 1980s-style portrait while keeping their facial features recognisable.

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The final result can feature voluminous hairstyles, colourful vintage clothing, statement jewellery, warm lighting, film grain and old-school studio or Bollywood-inspired backdrops.

Try this viral prompt

Upload your photo to ChatGPT and use:

“Transform this photo into a glamorous 1980s Indian portrait. Keep my facial features and natural skin tone unchanged. Add voluminous retro hair, vintage Indian fashion, statement jewellery, warm studio lighting, cinematic colours and subtle film grain. Make it look like a realistic photograph from the 1980s.”

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You can also personalise the prompt by asking for a retro Bollywood poster, vintage family album, disco-era portrait or classic 1980s magazine shoot.

The best part? You don’t need professional editing skills, just a good photo and the right prompt.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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