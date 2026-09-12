NRI woman throws stones, harasses tenant in Canada; arrested

Surrey: An Indian woman was arrested in Surrey, Canada, after videos of her repeatedly harassing her tenant went viral on social media.

The tenant created an Instagram account with the username “tiwanafarmsurvivor” to document the alleged harassment. The tenant made multiple videos claiming that the landowner, identified as Raj Tiwana, not only harassed him but assaulted him as well using stones.

In one instance, she even tried to throw their beef while it was cooking on the barbecue. The video footage soon went viral on social media as viewers pointed out that the woman was likely objecting to them cooking beef over religious sentiments. However, the claim has not been verified by the Canadian Police yet.

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A video of the altercation during the barbecue party showed Tiwana accusing the tenant of damaging her property by using the grills. The tenant is heard saying he is allowed to call his friends for dinner if he wants, as he has paid rent. Tiwana, however, still continues stating that she has to “save” her property and that the tenant’s friend is her enemy.

Following clips of her harassment, the Instagram user on Friday, September 11, posted a video of three policemen approaching Tiwana at her doorstep and arresting her. She was seen resisting the arrest, saying, “They tried to kill me.”

She denied the allegations and was heard asking if she could call her lawyer and daughter.

More information is expected to emerge after the police issue an official statement.