Office break turns fatal for 26-year-old in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A small break from office hours turned out fatal for a 26-year-old woman, who died in an accident in Hyderabad when an RTC bus hit her Rapido bike on Saturday, September 12.

Hemadurga worked at a car company in Banjara Hills. She had stepped out during her break time and booked a Rapido towards Ameerpet.

As they neared Srinagar Colony, behind Big Bazaar, a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus rammed them from behind. Hemadurga was crushed under its wheels and died on the spot.

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On receiving information, the Punjagutta Police reached the spot and shifted her body to a mortuary. The Rapido rider also suffered injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The RTC bus driver, Pathro Himachal, was also arrested on the same day under Sections 106 (1) (death by rash and negligent driving), 125(a) (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Punjagutta Police refused to give more details, saying the probe is underway.