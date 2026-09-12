RTI activist questions GHMC officials’ omission from accident FIR

Hyderabad: City-based RTI activist Robin Zaccheus has accused the Gopalapuram Station House Officer (SHO) of choosing not to name GHMC officers in his first information report (FIR) after he met with an accident in Secunderabad on Thursday night (September 10).

According to the FIR copy accessed by Siasat.com, the case records the vehicle number and invokes provisions for rash and negligent driving of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It does not name the GHMC officials against whom Zaccheus had sought action.

It also says that Zaccheus and his friend went to Apollo Hospital, which the activist maintains is false.

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RTI activist calls the road ‘deathtrap’

Zaccheus shared the ordeal, detailing the incident that occurred at 10 pm near a railway overbridge. He and his friend were on a two-wheeler when a speeding car hit them from behind. “My friend and I were thrown onto the road and injured after landing hard on our backs. Our vehicle was damaged. It left us traumatised and deeply shocked.”

He described the pothole-infested road as a “death trap”, highlighting the need for urgent repair work.

“Barricades have been dumped over massive potholes instead of the road being repaired. Had a family with children been on a bike, this could easily have turned fatal,” he pointed out.

“GHMC is equally responsible. Leaving roads in this condition is not poor maintenance; it is criminal negligence that endangers every commuter.”

The post had mentioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Mallu Vikramarka, Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi and Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy.

“How long will this government ignore crumbling roads and gamble with people’s lives? The condition of our city roads is a disgrace. How long will the government keep playing with citizens’ lives?”

I met with a serious accident today near the Railway Nilayam railway bridge in Secunderabad. A speeding car rammed into us from behind. My friend and I were thrown onto the road and injured after landing hard on our backs.



I have already filed a complaint at @shogopalapuram PS… pic.twitter.com/6akXcyMOwj — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) September 10, 2026

Siasat.com accessed both the complaint and the FIR copy. The former clearly mentioned the GHMC Assistant Engineer, Divisional Engineer and contractors, but the latter does not, creating ambiguity.

FIR copy

Complaint copy

Tagging Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand in his X post, Zaccheus questioned the discrepancies in the FIR and sought action against the SHO.

“Why are citizens told that the complaint must be handwritten and compressed into a single ‘simple’ page? How is a member of the public then expected to place a full record of accountability for lives put at risk? Despite giving a detailed 6-page typed complaint?” Zaccheus asked.