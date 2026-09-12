25,000 cabs halt services from Hyderabad airport amid strike

Hyderabad: Nearly 25,000 cabs were off the roads at Hyderabad Airport on Friday, September 11, after the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) announced a strike on September 10.

The Union, in its announcement, said the drivers would be boycotting cab services of three major platforms, Rapido, Uber and Ola, for rides from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The strike comes amid their demands that the government resolve their long-pending issues.

The TGPWU and Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF) have repeatedly made representations to the government about unfair airport prices and other difficulties drivers face operating from Hyderabad airport.

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Union’s demand for implementation of GO Ms No 46

In response, the Joint Commissioner of Labour, Ranga Reddy Zone held a meeting on August 31 with the TGPWU and TADF Founder President Sheik Salauddin, along with representatives of Uber, Rapido and Ola, where the non-implementation of GO Ms No 46 was discussed.

Dated December 9, 2022, the GO had fixed revised fares for prepaid cab services operating from the airport. The Joint Commissioner had directed the platforms to implement the fares mentioned in the government order for cab hiring services.

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GO Ms No 46 specifies that cab drivers must receive Rs 21 per kilometre. However, the advice is not being considered, according to Salauddin, who said drivers are only getting Rs 12 to Rs 15.

“This is not a demand for special treatment. It is a demand for fairness, dignity, lawful fares and equal treatment for app-based drivers,” Salauddin added.

The Union President appealed to the government to hold a stakeholder meeting with TGPWU and give a written resolution.