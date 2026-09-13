Watch: Video captures Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha together

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have once again set social media buzzing after a video captured them together at a racing event in the UK. In the clip, Vijay is seen standing close to Trisha as the two watch the action from a balcony.

However, as soon as they seemingly noticed the camera focused on them, both Vijay and Trisha moved back from the railing. The perfectly timed reaction caught fans’ attention and quickly became the biggest talking point surrounding the video.

Another clip from the event also shows Trisha stepping out of a tent reportedly used by Ajith Kumar Racing and Thalapathy Vijay’s team. Her presence there, followed by the balcony video with Vijay, has only added more fuel to the online chatter.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Vijay and Trisha remain among Tamil cinema’s most celebrated onscreen pairs. They have worked together in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Leo, with their chemistry continuing to enjoy a massive fan following.

The brief clips do not reveal the nature of their interaction, and neither actor has addressed the renewed speculation. However, their instant reaction after spotting the camera has given fans plenty to discuss.