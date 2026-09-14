Saudi Arabia discovers 110M tonnes of uranium ore in Madinah

Saudi Arabia has discovered an estimated 110 million tonnes of ore containing uranium concentrations in the Madinah region, as the Kingdom advances plans to expand nuclear energy and develop its mineral resources.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced the discovery on Monday, September 14, during the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Al Arabiya reported.

Prince Abdulaziz said exploration and geological studies at the Jabal Sayid project in Madinah had identified the estimated resources, which contain high concentrations of rare earth minerals, particularly heavy elements, alongside promising indications of uranium.

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من المدينة المنورة أرض الرسالة ومهد التاريخ تأتي بشارة جديدة تؤكد أن ثروات المملكة لا تزال تحمل الكثير من المفاجآت.



إعلان وزير الطاقة سمو سيدي الأمير #عبدالعزيز_بن_سلمان عن اكتشاف 110 ملايين طن من الخامات الحاوية على تركيزات من اليورانيوم ليس… pic.twitter.com/75cy62HWVd — محمد خريص (@khuris111) September 14, 2026

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia moves to include nuclear energy in its national energy mix as part of its wider efforts to diversify the economy under Vision 2030.

However, the minister did not disclose the exact uranium concentration in the ore. The amount of uranium contained in the deposit, and how much could ultimately be extracted, therefore remains unclear.

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Saudi Arabia expands uranium exploration

Prince Abdulaziz said the Kingdom was continuing its uranium exploration activities while also working to recover uranium associated with other industrial processes.

Saudi Arabia is studying uranium extraction from phosphoric acid produced through its phosphate fertiliser industry in the north of the Kingdom. Experimental work conducted with French company Orano has shown promising economic indicators for recovering uranium, the minister said.

The Kingdom is also seeking to develop its wider mineral wealth, including phosphate, gold, copper, zinc and rare earth elements. Its strategy aims to establish an integrated value chain covering exploration, mining, processing, separation and refining rather than relying solely on exports of raw materials.

Saudi Arabia is also pursuing international partnerships in peaceful nuclear energy and critical minerals as it seeks to strengthen domestic capabilities and supply chains.

Saudi nuclear ambitions

Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia was building a diverse and sustainable national energy mix that included nuclear power alongside other sources, within a regulatory framework consistent with its international commitments and nuclear safety standards.

He reiterated that the Kingdom has the right under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons to pursue peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

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The minister said Saudi Arabia was developing its nuclear programme through international cooperation, including with the IAEA, while strengthening its national nuclear and radiological regulatory system.

The US Energy Secretary said in Vienna that there were no plans for uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

Uranium is primarily used as fuel for nuclear power reactors and also has applications in medical isotope production and research.