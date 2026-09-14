Satellite images show severe damage to Saudi oil pipeline

Satellite imagery has revealed extensive damage to Saudi Arabia’s East-West crude oil pipeline in the desert southeast of Madinah following a reported drone strike, Reuters reported, citing Vantor satellite imagery.

Images released on Sunday, September 13, showed a pumping station on the 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) East-West pipeline badly damaged after the Friday, September 11, attack that forced Saudi Arabia to shut the route. The process area appeared heavily blackened by fire, while crude oil that escaped the facility was visible across the surrounding desert beyond its perimeter.

Satellite images compare the Saudi East-West oil pipeline facility before the attack on October 29, 2025 (top) and after the September 11, 2026 strike (bottom). Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia has not released a detailed assessment of the damage or said when the pipeline will resume operations. Sources cited by Reuters gave differing repair estimates, with one saying restoration could take up to six weeks and another suggesting limited pumping could resume sooner.

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Saudi exports face pressure

The East-West pipeline has a capacity of about 7 million barrels per day and normally transports around 4 million barrels of crude daily to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. That volume represents roughly 4 per cent of global oil supplies.

Three industry sources familiar with Saudi export operations told Reuters that stocks at Yanbu could sustain shipments for only five to seven days while the pipeline remains offline.

Saudi Arabia also holds crude at Egypt’s Ain Sukhna and Sidi Kerir ports, which could provide additional supplies to customers for several days. Those reserves are limited and would eventually run down if the pipeline is not restored.

The route has become increasingly important amid disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, providing Riyadh with an alternative way to move crude towards international markets.

Strike adds to regional tensions

Saudi Arabia has blamed the attack on drones launched from Iraq. Iraqi authorities have said the aircraft originated from Iraqi territory and have opened an investigation.

The incident comes as conflict continues to threaten energy infrastructure and shipping routes across the region. Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen have also intensified attacks against Saudi targets.

Also Read Saudi pipeline shutdown expected to have limited supply impact

The Houthis have taken control of Perim, also known as Mayun, Island at the entrance to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The strategically located island overlooks a major maritime route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The developments have increased concerns over the security of key energy and shipping corridors at a time when disruption around the Strait of Hormuz is already affecting regional trade.