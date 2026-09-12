Saudi Arabia issues fresh alerts, shuts down major oil pipeline

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia issued emergency warnings in Taif and other parts of the Kingdom on Friday night, September 11, and early Saturday, September 12, amid heightened regional tensions.

Alerts were reported in Taif Governorate in Makkah Province, as well as Khamis Mushait in the Asir region and Sharurah in Najran Province.

The National Early Warning Platform advised residents to remain calm, follow official instructions and move to safe locations until the danger had passed.

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The guidance asked residents to shelter inside buildings, preferably in interior rooms away from windows. People outdoors were advised to enter the nearest building or take cover behind a solid barrier.

A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in the Taif Governorate to alert of a potential danger. Please follow the instructions below: pic.twitter.com/bnqa2RW6Pw — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 11, 2026

Authorities also urged residents to stay away from open areas, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops. They were told to avoid dangerous locations and gatherings and refrain from taking photographs or videos.

Drivers who received an alert were advised to pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

Emergency services can be reached on 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 998 in the rest of the Kingdom.

Danger passes after warnings

Saudi Civil Defense later announced that the danger had passed in Taif, Khamis Mushait and Sharurah.

Residents were urged to continue following Civil Defense instructions and avoid gatherings and filming in the affected areas.

East-West Pipeline shut after attacks

Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline was shut down on Friday, a day after it was targeted in multiple attacks.

The Ministry of Energy described the shutdown as a precautionary measure. Several people were injured in the attacks and received medical treatment, while emergency and specialised technical teams were deployed to secure the facility and assess its condition.

The East-West Pipeline, built in the 1980s, is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s oil-export infrastructure. It allows crude to be transported from the kingdom’s eastern oil-producing areas to the Red Sea, providing an alternative route when shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted.

#Statement | East–West Pipeline shut down as a precaution following multiple attacks. pic.twitter.com/I9LWwsi53Z — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) September 11, 2026

Saudi Arabia condemns drone attacks

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks on the pipeline, saying several drones launched from Iraq were involved.

The ministry said Riyadh had chosen not to respond at this stage following a request from the Iraqi prime minister, who sought an opportunity for Baghdad to take measures to prevent attacks originating from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries.

Saudi Arabia said it supported the Iraqi government’s efforts but reserved the right to take necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, facilities, citizens and residents.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات الاستهداف الذي تعرض له خط أنابيب شرق غرب في منطقتي (الرياض والمدينة المنورة) بعدة مسيرات قادمة من العراق، نتج عنها إصابات بشرية وبعض الأضرار التي تجري معالجتها. pic.twitter.com/9x1WrmhAzB — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) September 11, 2026

Iraq investigates drone launch site

Iraq has launched an investigation after authorities determined that the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia were launched from a site in Maysan province, according to the Iraqi government.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the Maysan operations command and dismissed its commander, government spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said in a statement early Saturday.

With inputs from Associated Press.