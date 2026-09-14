IMD Hyderabad forecasts another spell of heavy monsoon rains today

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast another spell of heavy monsoon rains on Monday, September 14.

Rainfall lashed the city late on Sunday and early on Monday, with many areas witnessing massive downpours.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy monsoon rains

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, Jagitial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Monday.

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It has also issued a yellow alert in view of the expected weather conditions.

In the case of Hyderabad, it has forecast rainfall and thundershowers.

Rains lash Telangana

Yesterday, the monsoon rains lashed Hyderabad and many other districts of Telangana as forecasted by the IMD.

The highest rainfall of 145.3 mm was recorded in Siddipet district. Medak recorded 108 mm, followed by Yadadri Bhuvanagiri with 100.5 mm.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 95 mm was recorded in Tirumalagiri. Other areas that received significant rains are Maredpally (72.5 mm), Musheerabad (72.5 mm), Secunderabad (65.5 mm), Khairatabad (57 mm), and Saidabad (51.8 mm).

After the monsoon rainfall, the deficit in Hyderabad reached -26 per cent as the city received 393.8 mm against the normal of 535.6 mm in the current southwest monsoon.

Across the state, the deficit stands at -20 per cent as the rainfall level reached 519.1 mm against the normal of 649.9 mm.

The IMD forecasted rains today are likely to further shrink the deficit of monsoon showers in Hyderabad and other districts.