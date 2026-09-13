Watch: Worshippers brave heavy rain at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Makkah: Heavy rain swept across Makkah on Sunday, September 13, as worshippers gathered at the Grand Mosque for Maghrib prayer, with footage showing people continuing their prayers despite the downpour. Hail was also reported in parts of the city.

Footage shared by several Saudi media outlets and official accounts showed worshippers praying and making supplications in the rain. Some raised their hands in prayer, while others continued their religious rituals around the Kaaba as water covered the marble courtyards.

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Other scenes showed worshippers walking through the rain-soaked courtyard, with the mosque’s lights reflecting on the wet ground as the downpour continued.

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The scenes quickly drew attention online, with videos showing worshippers undeterred by the weather as they continued their prayers and religious rituals at Islam’s holiest site. In Saudi Arabia, heavy rainfall is often described in local media as “rains of goodness”, reflecting the positive significance traditionally associated with rain.

Watch the videos here

اللهم اجعلها أمطار خير وبركة

واسقِ بها مكة وأهلها وضيوف الرحمن

واجعلها رحمةً تعمّ الأرض والقلوب 🤍#مكة_المكرمة#المسجد_الحرام pic.twitter.com/ReU5t7Q0Ha — أخبار الحج والعمرة (@Hajj_news) September 13, 2026

تحت الأمطار الغزيرة..



المصلون يؤدون صلاة المغرب في الحرم المكي https://t.co/OW6gYuFiqP pic.twitter.com/EjYBfMwIsv — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) September 13, 2026

لقطات للأمطار الغزيرة في الحرم المكي..



معتمرون يبتهلون بالدعاء تحت الأمطار الغزيرة في الحرم المكي https://t.co/7MuDjC10f7 pic.twitter.com/ZP8S3ZH0HV — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) September 13, 2026

The rainfall came as dark clouds covered the skies over Makkah, amid forecasts of further thunderstorms across parts of Saudi Arabia.

Thunderstorm warning remains in effect

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) had warned of continued thunderstorms in several regions of the Kingdom from Wednesday, September 9, through Monday, September 14.

The NCM forecast moderate to heavy thunderstorms capable of producing flash floods across parts of Jazan, Asir and Al-Baha, as well as the highlands of Makkah and Madinah.

The storms were expected to be accompanied by hail and strong winds capable of stirring up dust and sand. Fog was also forecast over parts of the highlands in those regions, as well as areas of Najran and the southern Eastern Province.

Makkah and Madinah were among the areas forecast to experience thunderstorms, strong winds and blowing dust. Jeddah and Najran were also expected to see thunderclouds, strong winds, blowing dust and fog.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures remained high across the Kingdom. Makkah was forecast to reach 42 degrees Celsius, while Madinah and Dammam were expected to record the highest temperatures at 44 degrees Celsius.