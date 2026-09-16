Police complaint filed after KPCC chief defends Umar Khalid

Bengaluru: A police complaint has been filed against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad following his remarks describing Umar Khalid as a “nationalist” during the ongoing controversy over a documentary on the jailed activist at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Hindu activist Tejas Gowda submitted the complaint at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, alleging that Hariprasad used objectionable language against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and made statements that could create animosity. He urged the police to investigate the remarks and take action in accordance with the law.

The complaint follows Hariprasad’s criticism of ABVP over its opposition to the proposed screening of “Prisoner No. 626710 is Present,” a documentary directed by Lalit Vachani. Hariprasad said Khalid was a nationalist and questioned ABVP’s authority to speak about him.

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The proposed screening at NLSIU had become controversial after ABVP objected to the event and sought its cancellation. The programme, which was scheduled for September 14, was later postponed by the organisers, who cited security and administrative reasons.

Gowda, after submitting the complaint, said the issue was not merely a political disagreement but concerned the language used by a senior political leader while commenting on an individual facing prosecution.

“Hariprasad has spoken about Umar Khalid as a nationalist and criticised the ABVP. We believe the statement can create hatred and division in society. Therefore, we have approached the Vidhana Soudha Police seeking action,” he said.

Umar Khalid portrayed favourably: Complainant

Gowda also alleged that Khalid was being portrayed favourably despite being an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case. He said the police had informed him that the complaint would be examined and legal opinion obtained before deciding whether further action was warranted.

ABVP has maintained its opposition to the documentary screening and has sought intervention from the Union government. The organisation has also sought an inquiry into the NLSIU administration over the proposed event.

The controversy has, meanwhile, drawn competing responses from political and student organisations. Hariprasad’s remarks have been criticised by ABVP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, while supporters of the proposed screening have framed the issue around academic discussion and freedom of expression.

With the complaint now before the Vidhana Soudha Police, attention is likely to focus on whether the remarks meet the legal threshold for registration of a criminal case.