Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is once again winning hearts with his simple and heartfelt answer. The Bollywood superstar returned with his popular #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, where he picked questions from fans and answered them in his trademark witty style.

With the country celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, one fan asked the actor, “What do you do around Ganpati time to celebrate the festivities?”

King Khan revealed that the festival is a special family affair at their home. He replied, “Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time.”

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

‘S for Shah Rukh Khan and S for Secular’

Shah Rukh Khan has often been admired by fans for embracing India’s religious diversity and celebrating festivals across faiths. From Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali to Eid, Holi and Christmas, the actor and his family have celebrated various occasions with equal warmth.

SRK, who is Muslim, is married to Gauri Khan, who comes from a Hindu family. The couple have raised their three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam with an understanding and respect for both faiths.

In his 2005 documentary The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor had spoken about his approach to religion and revealed that his children recite the Gayatri Mantra as well as offer namaz.

This inclusive approach has remained one of the many things fans admire about the superstar. His secular outlook has also earned him immense love over the years, even as he has occasionally faced online trolling and hateful comments. SRK has largely chosen to maintain his dignity and silence in the face of such criticism.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his much-awaited film King. The action thriller, which has generated considerable buzz, is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.