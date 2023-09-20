Unseen video of SRK performing Ganesh puja at Ambani’s home

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani marked the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with a grand celebration at Antilia

Unseen video of SRK performing Ganesh puja at Ambani's home
Shah Rukh Khan at Ambanis Ganesh Chaturthi (Instagram)

Mumbai: On September 19, Mukesh Ambani, a well-known industrialist, and his wife, Nita Ambani, celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with great splendor at their luxurious Antilia residence here.

The Ambanis graciously opened their doors to Bollywood celebrities. The event was a gathering of stars, as tinsel town luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan and his family, as well as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Rekha and others joined the festivities.

An inside video showing Shah Rukh Khan receiving Ganesh blessings and participating in the Puja is going viral on social media. In the clip that was first shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, SRK can be seen hugging Nita Ambani. The Khan family engaging in a friendly conversation with the Ambani family. You can also spot Deepika Padukone in the video.

SRK looked handsome in a pathani kurta and salwar. He pulled off his long hair in a small ponytail. Gauri opted for a shiny beige ethnic suit. Suhana complemented her mom in an ivory suit. AbRam won everyone’s hearts with his ethnic look. The little one looked super cute in a blue kurta.

SRK makes grand entry at Ambanis Ganesh Chaturthi with family
Shah Rukh Khan with family at Ambanis Ganesh puja (ANI)

Like always, the celebration brought together not only the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi but also showcased the unity and warmth among Bollywood’s finest stars and the Ambani family. It was a memorable event filled with joy, blessings, and camaraderie.

