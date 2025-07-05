10-hour daily, 48-hour weekly: Telangana’s new work hour rules

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued a notification on Saturday, July 5, setting the daily work limit at 10 hours and the weekly limit at 48 hours.

The new guidelines will come into effect from July 8.

The notification introduces changes for all commercial establishments (excluding shops) and exempts them from sections 16 and 17 of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988, regulating the conditions of work and employment in shops, commercial establishments, restaurants, and other establishments in Telangana, thus protecting their rights.

New work guidelines in Telangana

Employees working beyond the maximum capacity should be provided with wages.

No employee can be made to work more than six hours a day without a rest period.

An employee’s work day, including breaks, should not be longer than 12 hours.

Employees can work more than 48 hours a week, provided they are paid overtime. However, the total extra hours cannot be more than 144 hours in three months.

Violations by employers will result in a revocation of the exemption orders, pushing employers back into the legal jurisdiction of Sections 16 and 17 of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988.

The change in legal labour laws in Telangana reflects a pro-worker sentiment from the side of the government; the level of its grassroots effect and incentives it offers to employers can only be judged after its implementation.