Hyderabad: South Indian actress Nayanthara, fondly known as the Lady Superstar, is making headlines once again—this time not for her films but for a viral social media post that’s sparked divorce rumors. The actress, who married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in 2022 and became a mother to twin boys via surrogacy, is at the center of controversy after a screenshot of an emotional post began circulating online.

The message allegedly read, “Marriage is a big mistake when you marry someone with low intelligence. You don’t have to take responsibility for your husband’s actions. Leave me alone, I’ve already faced enough because of you.”

Fans Cry Fake, Call It a Publicity Stunt

Within hours, the post was deleted. But the damage was done—screenshots went viral, and speculations started flying. However, fans were quick to defend the actress. Many believe the post is fake, possibly morphed to stir controversy. “This is just another cheap trick to defame her,” said one user, while others noted that neither Nayanthara nor Vignesh has made any official statement.

Trolls, Rumors, and No Stranger to Attacks

This isn’t the first time Nayanthara has been targeted by baseless gossip. Despite keeping her personal life private, the actress has faced trolls before. Many believe the latest incident is another targeted attack.

No Trouble in Paradise—For Now

Sources close to the couple suggest that all is well. In fact, the duo was recently spotted visiting a temple with their sons, sharing happy family moments on Instagram. Until an official clarification is made, fans are left guessing.