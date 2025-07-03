Street Food 101: 8 dishes every newcomer must try in Hyderabad

Landing in Hyderabad without diving into its street food is like visiting Charminar and ignoring the bangles. The hiss of hot oil, the clink of steel plates, the swirl of ghee in a steaming pot of haleem, the city does not just serve food, it performs it. From lukhmis crisped to perfection to kebabs smoking over open flames, Hyderabad’s street food scene is steeped in culture, not just convenience.

While pani puri and chaat stalls have found their place here, they do not really define the essence of Hyderabad’s street food. This city’s real flavour lies in its own traditions and dishes like haleem, patthar ka ghosht, punugulu, and more.

This guide by Siasat.com focuses on just that: the truly Hyderabadi street eats. If you are new to the city and wondering where to begin, consider this your first spoonful into the food culture that locals have loved for generations.

The essential 8 street foods of Hyderabad

1. Haleem

Topping the list of Hyderabad’s must-try street food is Haleem. A thick, slow-cooked meat stew made with wheat, lentils, spices, and ghee. Though most popular during Ramzan, it is available at select outlets throughout the year.

Where to try- In Ramzan, Pista House, Shah Ghouse, City Diamond and Subhan Bakery are a must-try. For off-season haleem, do try Al-Saba Hotel, Hyderabad House and Ali Cafe

2. Lukhmi

A Hyderabadi classic, Lukhmi is a square-shaped, crisp pastry filled with spiced minced meat. It is like a samosa, but richer and more royal.

Where to try- Shahran Kebabs, Rio Restaurant and Rumaan Restaurant serve the best lukhmis in Hyderabad.

3. Patthar ka Gosht

Patthar ka Ghost is thin slices of marinated meat slow-cooked on a slab of hot granite stone. It is smoky, tender, and full of royal charm.

Where to try- Do visit Shahi Dastarkhwan and Biryaniwalla & Co for the best Patthar ka Ghost.

4. Chicken 65

Deep-fried spicy chicken, tossed in curry leaves and green chillies. You will find different versions across Hyderabad, from dry and crispy to slightly saucy.

Where to try- Cafe 555, Akbar Fast Food, Shah Ghouse, Sarvi Restaurant and Dine Hill should be on your list for chicken 65.

5. Osmania Biscuits and Irani Chai

The ultimate tea-time combo. Osmania biscuits, subtly salty and buttery, are best enjoyed dipped in the milky, strong Irani chai found across iconic cafes.

Where to try- While any cafe in Hyderabad serves delicious chai, do check out Niloufer Cafe, Nimrah Cafe, Taiba Cafe, Grand Hotel and Cafe Bahar.

6. Punugulu

Punugulu is deep-fried, crispy balls made from fermented dosa batter, served with coconut and ginger chutneys. It is a go-to snack in every neighbourhood.

Where to try- Poorna Tiffin Centre and Hanuman Muntha Masala in KPHB are famous for the best Punugulu.

7. Shawarma

Though an import from Arab cuisine, Hyderabad has made shawarma its own by wrapping it in rumali roti with spicy mayo and pickled veggies. It is especially a Barkas and Tolichowki favourite.

Where to try- For Hyderabad-style shawarma, try Feel in Saudia, Mohammedia and Smoky Docky. For authentic Arabic Shawarma, Shawafel and Al Taza are popular.

8. Apricot Delight

Lastly, Apricot Delight is a modern street dessert inspired by Khubani ka Meetha. It is stewed apricots layered with cream or custard. Rich, tangy, and perfect to end your street food trail. It is often sold at juice and dessert stalls.

Where to try- The Spicy Venue, Pista House, Sri Narsing, and Nice Juice Centre are some of the most recommended places in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad’s street food is not just about hunger, it is about heritage. Each dish carries a piece of the city’s history, cooked slowly and served with pride. So, if you are new here, do not just look for what is trending. Ask for what is timeless. Skip the chaat and go for the lukhmi. Sip that Irani chai. Let the haleem melt on your tongue. You are not just eating in Hyderabad, you are becoming a part of it.