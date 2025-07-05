Mumbai: Filmmakers in India are truly going all out to ensure their movies reach the widest possible audience. From aggressive promotions to multi-language releases and big-budget investments, no effort is being spared. And now, one of the most anticipated films of the year is all set to break all previous records in terms of screen count.

Yes, you read that right!

War 2 to arrive in 9000 screens in India

War 2 is gearing up for a massive release across 9,000 screens in India, making it the biggest screen count for any Indian film ever. For the unversed, superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.O had held the record so far with 7,500 screens.

Starring Bollywood’s muscle icon Hrithik Roshan, South superstar Jr NTR, and the ever-glamorous Kiara Advani, War 2 is shaping up to be a pan-India mega blockbuster. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Ayan Mukerji, is all set to hit theatres on August 14.

The recently released teaser and posters have already taken social media by storm, with fans praising the high-octane action and star-studded cast. Expectations are sky-high as this sequel aims to take the YRF Spy Universe to the next level.

With such a wide release, massive buzz, and a dream cast, War 2 is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of 2024.

Are you excited for War 2? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.