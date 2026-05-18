Telangana government to change holiday for Bakrid 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Bakrid 2026, a festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

As per the Telangana calendar, the government has declared the holiday on May 27. However, as the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH was not sighted in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana on Sunday, the festival will be celebrated on May 28 and, accordingly, the government will make changes to the holiday.

Dhul-Hijjah moon not sighted, confirms Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan

On Sunday, the Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan announced that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH was not sighted in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana.

In an official statement issued by Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, also known as Sajjad Pasha, the organisation said reports received from various locations confirmed that no verified moon sighting had taken place on Sunday evening.

Following the announcement, the Majlis declared that Dhul-Qa’dah will complete 30 days and Tuesday, May 19, will be observed as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah.

The beginning of Dhul-Hijjah marks the start of the annual Haj pilgrimage and the countdown to Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam.

According to the statement, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28.

Cattle traders flock to Hyderabad

Ahead of Bakrid 2026, cattle traders from various regions such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra will flock to Hyderabad to sell their animals at temporary markets.

These markets, set up annually, cater to the substantial demand for sacrificial animals during this festive period.

Apart from Bakrid 2026, the Telangana government has announced a holiday for Eid-e-Ghadeer, which falls on June 4.

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Telangana govt not yet changed Bakrid 2026 holiday

Bakrid worldwide is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Last year, the demand for Qurbani services gained interest.

This shift in preference is primarily driven by the convenience offered by Qurbani services, which include the entire process from animal procurement to doorstep delivery of meat.

As the festival will be celebrated on May 28, the Telangana government will change the holiday for Bakrid 2026, however, it is not yet announced.