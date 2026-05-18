Telangana woman dies in US road accident

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman from Telangana died in a road accident in Chicago, USA, according to reports received by her family members on Sunday, May 17.

The deceased was identified as Navya, a native of Cheruvugattu village in Nalgonda district. She had gone to the United States for higher studies and was staying in Chicago.

According to reports, Navya died in a road accident when a speeding car crashed into the car she was travelling in, while returning home with three of her friends.

Navya reportedly died on the spot.

The news of her death left her family members and the residents of Cheruvugattu village in deep grief.

Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed condolences over the incident and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family.