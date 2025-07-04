Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza is currently embracing a peaceful and fulfilling chapter in her life, balancing her professional commitments and motherhood with grace. After parting ways with former husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik last year, Sania has been living in a lavish villa in Dubai with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The ace tennis player, who is quite active on Instagram, recently shared a carousel of photos from her everyday life. The post also featured heartwarming glimpses of her spending quality time with Izhaan. She captioned the post, “Everything and nothing all at once.”

But what really caught everyone’s attention was the newest addition to Sania’s little family, a pet kitten. In one of the photos, young Izhaan can be seen adorably cuddling with the kitten.

Sania also shared a thought-provoking quote that read, “The storms won’t always change you. Sometimes, they just show you where the roof leaks,” reflecting her strength and perspective post-divorce.

For the unversed, Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son in 2018. The couple officially parted ways in January 2024. While Shoaib has now remarried Pakistani actress Sana Javed, Sania continues to focus on her journey as a dotting mother and inspiring public figure.