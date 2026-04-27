Looking to swap your heavy afternoon meal for something that fuels your day rather than slowing it down? Hyderabad’s healthy food scene has grown far beyond basic green salads and flavourless juices. The city is now home to a sophisticated array of wellness cafes that specialise in everything from anti-inflammatory elixirs to sourdough bowls and keto-friendly desserts.

If you are ready to explore the intersection of nutrition and gourmet flavour, Siasat.com has rounded up five essential spots in Hyderabad that are leading the charge in healthy dining.

1. Yummy Bee

The story of Yummy Bee began in a home kitchen when founder Sandeep Jangala sought to create treats for his daughter that were entirely free of refined sugar and maida. This personal project evolved into a sophisticated “guilt-free” brand that prioritises rigorous R&D to ensure their low-calorie, nutrient-dense dishes maintain the indulgence of traditional comfort food. “Our focus is on ‘stealth health’, we want people to enjoy their favourite foods without realising they are eating something actually good for them,” Sandeep tells Siasat.com. The cafe offers a menu that is predominantly gluten-free and sugar-free. Sandeep explains, “It is about bridging the gap between nutrition and taste. You should not have to choose one over the other.”

What to try here? For a true taste of this innovation, you must try the San Sebastian Cheesecake, Mini Korean Cheese Bun, and Chocolate Trinity Pastry.

Location- Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kondapur and Kukatpally

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

2. Butter Bunnie

Butter Bunnie serves as a cosy sanctuary for those who believe that baked goods should be as clean as they are comforting. Owned by two nutritionists, the cafe operates on a transparent philosophy of “no maida and no refined sugar,” positioning itself as a neighbourhood favourite for mindful indulgence without hidden additives. Their culinary focus is centred on high-quality alternatives to traditional flour and sweeteners, ensuring every bite is gentle on the body’s glycemic index.

What to try here? If you are trying to eat healthy right now, do try their Paneer Paradise Bowl, Chicken Champion Bowl, Smoky Chicken Delight Pizza and Live Tiramisu.

Location- Manikonda

Price- Rs. 800 for two

3. SaladO Cafe

Founded by Riya Rohra, SaladO Cafe was born from the desire to elevate the humble salad from a boring, healthy side dish to a vibrant, filling main event. The brand has built its reputation on the idea that healthy eating should be an accessible and joyful experience, growing from a single kitchen into a multi-city wellness staple. The menu focuses on high-protein bowls, exotic vegetable blends, and fresh, gut-friendly dressings tailored for the post-workout and corporate lunch crowds.

What to try here? Loaded Tacos, Royal Paneer Grill and Pineapple Lux Bowl are the definitive must-tries for any first-time visitor.

Location- Kukatpally

Price- Rs. 800 for two

4. YelloLife Cafe

YelloLife Cafe is a nutrition-led wellness centre founded by Madhavi Devi, a nutritionist who envisioned a “soil-to-gut” approach to dining. The cafe’s name pays homage to the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric, reflecting a menu designed around functional health and the “One Health” principle of sustainable eating. By utilising cold-pressed oils, ancient grains, and fermented foods, the cafe aims to restore gut health through traditional Indian wisdom.

What to try here? The Eggs Benedict, Grilled Chicken Salad and Sourdough Pizzas stand out as the cafe’s essential offerings.

Location– Jubilee Hills

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

5. SAGE Farm Cafe

SAGE Farm Cafe is Hyderabad’s definitive farm-to-table pioneer, established by Kavitha Mantha to bridge the gap between regenerative agriculture and urban dining. The cafe’s soul is rooted in “Baby Elephant Farm” in Shankarpalli, where the menu is dictated entirely by the weekly harvest rather than fixed recipes. This hyper-local approach celebrates indigenous greens and seasonal produce, ensuring that every plate is a fresh reflection of the region’s biodiversity.

What to try here? Their artisanal Sourdough Toasts, and house-made Kombucha are highly recommended to experience the true essence of their farm-fresh philosophy.

Location- Jubilee Hills

Price- Rs. 1100 for two