Faria Abdullah’s crush reveal: ‘I became actress because of him’

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Faria Abdullah, known for her debut in ‘Jathi Ratnalu’, is creating a buzz ahead of her special appearance in the upcoming film ‘Gayapadda Simham’, releasing worldwide on May 1. She plays Shalini, a lively vlogger, whose scenes are filled with comedy and a short romantic track with Tarun Bhaskar.

Who inspired Faria Abdullah to enter film industry?

Faria revealed a personal reason behind her entry into films. She says watching the Malayalam hit ‘Charlie’ sparked her imagination, and from that moment, she pictured herself as the heroine. It was then that she developed a deep admiration for Malayalam and pan-India star Dulquer Salmaan. Meeting him has always been her dream. She openly shares, “Just seeing him on screen is enough to make me a fan. His acting and style are something I truly admire.”

Her heartfelt confession about Dulquer Salmaan has caught social media attention. Fans are excited and many have commented that they want to see a film featuring Faria and Dulquer together. Her openness and genuine admiration have made her a trending topic online.

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Film and Fun on Set

While Faria’s cameo in ‘Gayapadda Simham’ is short, it is full of energy and comedy. She enjoyed working with Tarun Bhaskar, noting his perfect comic timing. She also praised director Kashyap Srinivas for blending action, romance, and humor seamlessly, as well as the film’s music by Sweekar Agasthi.

Faria Abdullah’s Future Plans

Looking ahead, Faria hopes to star in a full-length film with Dulquer Salmaan. She is also exploring story writing and plans to direct her own film next year. With her natural charm, comic timing, and growing popularity, Faria Abdullah is emerging as a young talent who is unafraid to share her inspirations and dreams.

Audiences can look forward to her fun-filled performance in ‘Gayapadda Simham’ while keeping an eye on her possible future collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan.