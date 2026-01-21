Hyderabad’s beloved star Faria Abdullah, also addressed as ‘Chitti’ by her fans because of her breakthrough role in the hit Telugu comedy film Jathi Ratnalu (2021), has set social media buzzing with a surprise revelation from a recent interview. When the interviewer asked if she is in love, Faria paused, blushed shyly, and accepted that she is. She said that being in love keeps her life balanced, adding a soft glow to her otherwise busy film schedule.

The actress revealed that her boyfriend comes from an art and dance background, instantly sparking curiosity among fans. When the interviewer playfully asked if he is Muslim, Faria smiled and clarified that he is Hindu, sending the internet into a frenzy of speculation.

For the unversed, Faria has always kept her personal life private, choosing to let her work speak louder than gossip. That is why this confession feels special and refreshingly honest. She did not reveal his name or face, only hinting that he belongs to the creative world. Is he a choreographer, a theatre actor, a painter, or a filmmaker? Hyderabad’s internet detectives are already hunting for clues, turning every comment section into a guessing game.

Long before films, Fariha began her journey through her YouTube channel Hyderabad Diaries, where her fun and relatable content about Hyderabadi life gained early popularity. Her sparkling big-screen debut came with the blockbuster Jathi Ratnalu, followed by roles in Like, Share & Subscribe, Ravanasura, Aa Okkati Adakku, and Mathu Vadalara 2. She also appeared in the much-talked-about Kalki 2898 AD. Next, she is set to impress audiences in upcoming projects like Gurram Paapi Reddy and her Tamil debut Valli Mayil.

While her love life trends online, Faria’s career continues to rise in Telugu cinema. She has delivered memorable performances, earning praise for natural acting, expressive eyes, and relatable screen presence. From gentle girl-next-door roles to strong modern characters, she has shown impressive versatility. Critics call her one of the freshest talents in the industry, and audiences connect with her sincerity on screen.