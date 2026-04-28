IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm alert for next four days

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm alert for the next four days.

The alert is valid for all districts of Telangana till Friday, May 1.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert.

Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who is known for accurate forecasts, on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, predicted powerful storms along with hail.

He mentioned, “Get ready for powerful storms along with hail in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, Hanmakonda, Adilabad, and Asifabad during the afternoon to night.”

For Hyderabad, he wrote, “Get ready for a moderate to intense thunderstorm along with isolated hailstorms during the afternoon to night.”

Today's FORECAST ⚠️⛈️



Just like yesterday, HEATWAVE to continue in North, Central TG



GET READY for POWERFUL STORMS along with HAILS in Nalgonda, Yadadri – Bhongir, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 28, 2026

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast rain in Hyderabad till Thursday, April 30. It forecast light to moderate rain along with thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the city is also expected to rise in the afternoon before the rain.

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A heatwave is likely to continue in northern and central Telangana.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad. In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Charminar.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecast of thunderstorms in various districts of Telangana, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.