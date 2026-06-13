Hyderabad: Trouble may be brewing in paradise for UAE content creator Khalid Al Ameri and South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella. Months after subtly confirming their relationship on social media, eagle-eyed fans have now noticed that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram, sparking fresh breakup rumours online.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Khalid has also deleted the post he shared with Sunainaa in December last year. In the now-deleted picture, Sunainaa was seen dressed in a striking purple saree, while Khalid captioned the post, “A beautiful night to remember الحمدلله” (“Thank you God”). The post had marked the couple’s first public acknowledgement of their relationship after months of rumours.

However, neither Khalid nor Sunainaa has officially addressed the latest developments or responded to the breakup speculation.

Who is Khalid Al Ameri?

Khalid Al Ameri is one of the UAE’s most popular digital creators, known for his humorous and culturally relatable content. With over 3.2 million followers on Instagram, he has built a massive fan base through videos centred around family life and social issues. He also made his Malayalam cinema debut with Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies.

His previous marriage and kids

Khalid was previously married to influencer Salama Mohamed. The former couple, who married in 2007 after getting engaged the previous year, officially divorced in February 2024. They share two sons, Abdullah and Khalifa.

Khalid and Sunainaa’s relationship

Rumours surrounding Khalid and Sunainaa first surfaced in 2024 after the actress shared a photo holding someone’s hand, while Khalid posted a picture featuring two ring-wearing hands captioned, “Alhamdulillah.” Although Sunainaa later confirmed that she was happily engaged, she chose not to reveal the identity of her partner.

Over the following months, fans spotted several clues linking the duo, including matching café and food posts from Dubai. Their birthday posts earlier this year appeared to confirm what many had long suspected.

Now, with the pair unfollowing each other and old posts disappearing from social media, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from Khalid and Sunainaa regarding the status of their relationship.