Khalid Al Ameri sparks engagement rumours with actress from Hyderabad

Chennai: Social media is buzzing with the news of Dubai-based influencer Khalid Al Ameri’s alleged engagement with Tamil actor Sunaina. The excitement began on June 5 when Sunaina posted a photo of two hands, hers and a man’s, holding each other with a lock emoji. This hinted that she was engaged, but she didn’t reveal her fiancé’s identity.

Interestingly, Khalid Al Ameri liked Sunaina’s post, and on June 26, he posted a similar photo showing the couple holding hands, with a diamond ring on the woman’s finger. This led to many joining the dot and believing that Khalid and Sunaina were indeed engaged and planning to marry.

The 40-year-old Khalid announced his engagement five days ago on social media, and many people in Dubai congratulated him. Like Sunaina, he did not reveal his fiancée’s identity, hinting that more details will come closer to the wedding date. Both Khalid and Sunaina have remained silent on the news of their wedding.

Reports suggest the couple might get married this year. Khalid appears to be in Chennai now, as he posted about a meet-up at a restaurant on his Instagram profile. He is friends with Chennai-based YouTuber Irfan and had visited Chennai in 2023 for Irfan’s wedding. In a post, Khalid expressed his love for Chennai and its people, indicating he plans to visit often with his family.

Sunaina, hailing from Hyderabad, is well-known in the Tamil film industry. She made her Telugu debut in 2005. Her most recent work was in the Tamil crime thriller “Inspector Rishi,” released on Amazon Prime Video in March.

Khalid’s former wife, Salama Mohamed, revealed in an interview on YouTube that she and Khalid had finalized their divorce on February 14 this year. Khalid, who graduated from Stanford, and Salama were a popular influencer couple in the Middle East, each boasting millions of followers on their social media profiles.