Round 2 of Hyderabad rains in next two hours

The weather system is also expected to trigger scattered but intense thunderstorms across several districts of Telangana over the next two hours.

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Hyderabad rains

Hyderabad: A day after Hyderabad witnessed a heavy spell of rains, its round two on Saturday, June 13, Hyderabad will yet again witness another spell of heavy rains.

Hyderabad and its western outskirts are likely to witness intense downpours over the next one to two hours, according to the latest thunderstorm update issued at 2.40 pm on Saturday.

Areas expected to be affected include Moinabad, Shankarpally, Mokila, Kollur, Tellapur, Nagulapally, Nallagandla, Patancheru, BHEL, RC Puram, Ameenpur, Kokapet, Manikonda, Himayatsagar and surrounding localities.

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The weather system is also expected to trigger scattered but intense thunderstorms across several districts of Telangana over the next two hours. These include Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy district — covering Chevella, Moinabad, Shankarpally and Shadnagar — along with Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir, including Choutuppal and Pochampalle, Jangaon, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Khammam.

Meanwhile, isolated to scattered rainfall activity is forecast in Medak, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Narayanpet districts.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and remain alert to lightning activity and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.

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Heavy rains not expected in Hyderabad city

Local weather enthusiast, Telangana Weatherman reported that heavy rains are not expected in parts of Hyderabad city. However, parts of Western Hyderabad towards Gachibowli, Serlingampally, Golconda, Jubliee Hills, Mehidipatnam, Shaikpet, Kukatpally and nearby areas will experience steady showers.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

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