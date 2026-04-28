Hyderabad DEO sets target for SIR mapping

Hyderabad: The District Election Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, RV Karnan, has assigned daily mapping targets to officials as part of preparations for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During a review meeting held on Monday, April 27, each Booth Level Officer (BLO) was asked to cover 100 voters per day. Supervisors were given a higher target of 1,000 voters daily.

Complete tasks by May 5

Officials have been directed to complete these tasks by May 5.

The meeting was conducted to assess the progress of voter mapping before the revision process begins.

It was attended by Shamshabad Zonal Commissioner Chandrakala, the assistant commissioner (elections), along with EROs and AEROs.

Also Read Egg prices surge in Hyderabad as summer heat impacts poultry farms

How SIR mapping can be done in Hyderabad

As SIR is likely to begin next month, every voter in the city needs to either map themselves with those listed in the 2002 SIR list or get ready with the documents.

Those who are mapped with themselves or their father, mother, maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, paternal grandfather, or paternal grandmother are not required to submit any ECI-listed document.

However, they may be asked to prove the relationship with the mapped person in case of logical discrepancies in the later stages of the exercise. In such cases, any document, not limited to the ECI-prescribed list, can be submitted to establish the relationship.

On the other hand, those who could not complete SIR mapping in Hyderabad need to submit documents from the ECI-listed ones based on their date of birth.